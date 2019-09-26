Billy Hix, a school counselor and recent assistant boy’s basketball coach at Rio Rico High School, was hired this week to be the new head coach of the Hawks girls hoop team.
Hix replaces former girls basketball coach Trinidad Matus, who resigned. Hix’s appointment was approved Tuesday by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District governing board.
Hix is a graduate of Northern Arizona University, where he played basketball for the Lumberjacks until 2000, then served as an assistant coach for the team from 2003-2009. The team won two Big Sky Conference regular season championships and a berth in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) during his time on the coaching staff.
He takes over a girls basketball program at RRHS that went 15-3 in the 2018-19 regular season and reached the state tournament for the third-consecutive year.
In a news release issued by the district, Hix said he is “looking forward to working with the girls, and continuing the success that has been built in recent years in this program.”