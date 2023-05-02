The No. 3-seeded Nogales High School baseball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings, then withstood a late rally by the No. 6 Williams Field Black Hawks to win 12-8 Monday in the second round of the 5A Conference tournament.

Five of the first six NHS Apaches who came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning reached base and scored. Two came in on a double by Sal Valenzuela, Ralph Felix had an RBI single, and two more runs scored on a wild pitch and an error.

NHS-Williams Field

The game was played under steadily clearing skies at War Memorial Stadium in Nogales.


