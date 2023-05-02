The No. 3-seeded Nogales High School baseball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings, then withstood a late rally by the No. 6 Williams Field Black Hawks to win 12-8 Monday in the second round of the 5A Conference tournament.
Five of the first six NHS Apaches who came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning reached base and scored. Two came in on a double by Sal Valenzuela, Ralph Felix had an RBI single, and two more runs scored on a wild pitch and an error.
An RBI triple by Thomas Teel in the bottom of the second made it 6-0, and run-scoring hits by Valenzuela and Denzel Montijo increased the Nogales lead to 8-0.
Williams Field scored a run in the top of the third on a walk, a groundout and two wild pitches, but Nogales got that run back in the bottom of the frame when Luis Martin Romero led off with a double and scored on a throwing error.
The Black Hawks made it 9-3 in the fifth, but once again NHS answered in their turn at bat. Gerardo Paco led off with a double and scored on a single by Teel. David Zazueta drove home a run with a sacrifice fly, and the final Nogales run of the day came when Valenzuela doubled, advanced to third on Zazueta's fly ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Romero, the starting and eventual winning pitcher for the Apaches, was pulled from the game at that point. He finished his outing with four strikeouts while allowing four walks, four hits and three earned runs.
Reliever Esteban Acevedo kept the Black Hawks off the board with a scoreless sixth, and Nogales went down without a run in their half.
With the score 12-3, Williams Field rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh until Carlos Peralta came on with two on and two out and retired the final batter on a groundout to shortstop Jorge Amaya.
Romero, Teel and Valenzuela all finished the game with three hits, and Valenzuela led the Nogales offense with three RBIs and three runs scored. Felix and Montijo each had two hits.
NHS will next take on No. 2-seeded Casteel at 4 p.m. Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and must be purchased online in advance.
The winner of the NHS-Casteel matchup will advance to the semifinal round on May 10 at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa. The losing team will drop into the losers' bracket and play either Williams Field or No. 7 Canyon View on May 8 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.