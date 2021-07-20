The Nogales All-Stars went 2-1 in their first three games of the state Little League Intermediate Division tournament now underway at Fleischer Park.
On Saturday, a seventh-inning rally by the Nogalians fell just short as they lost 7-6 to Continental Ranch of Tucson. But they bounced back on Sunday night with a blowout win over Copper Hills of Sahuarita, a followed that up with another mercy-rule win against High Desert.
They were set to play Arcadia Little League on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the finals against Continental Ranch.
The double-elimination tournament was set to continue on Monday with a pair of games played after the NI’s press deadline. Intermediate Division is for youth ages 11-13 and uses a field with dimensions in between those of a traditional Little League field and a standard baseball diamond.