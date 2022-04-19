Athletes from Jaguares Yom Chi Taekwondo in Nogales participated in the 2022 Taekwondo Regional AAU Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M. on April 9.
It was the second time the team took part in the regional event, and this year, 13 members of Jaguares Yom Chi fought against competitors from New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.
Of those, 12 earned the chance to compete in the national tournament in Las Vegas in July by finishing in the top three in their grouping in sparring and/or forms.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of our athletes and support of their families and our community,” said Jimena Romo de Vivar, master at the dojo.
“Our team has always been supported by this incredible community, and as master of this amazing athletes, I take very serious the responsibility to take them to the next level and represent our city and community across the country.”
How they finished
• Jacob Valdez: 1st place, sparring
• Santiago Miranda: 1st place, sparring
• Luis Munguia, III: 1st place, sparring; 1st place, forms
• Carlos Castelo: 2nd place, sparring; 1st place, forms
• Mateo Gomez: 5th place, sparring
• Fernando Alatorre: 3rd place, sparring; 1st place, forms
• Gael Garcia: 3rd place, sparring; 2nd place, forms
• Leila Sihas: 2nd place sparring; 1st place, forms
• Ignacio Madera: 1st place, sparring
• Mia Castro: 2nd place, sparring
• Alex Garcia, Jr.: 2nd place, sparring; 1st place, forms
• Jeremy Quintero: 2nd place, sparring
• Julian Ramos: 2nd place, sparring; 1st place, forms