The Junior Division All-Stars from Nogales made it to the Arizona Little League state championship game on Wednesday, but fell to San Xavier of Tucson, 7-3.
Nogales was the host city for the state tournament, which was supposed to be a week-long, double-elimination event involving 10 teams. Instead, rainy weather wreaked havoc on the schedule, and the bracket was rewritten as a single-elimination playoff. And so after beating Chandler American 4-3 on Monday, Nogales had to win two games on Wednesday to take the state crown.
The Nogalians beat Western of Tucson in their first game, 12-2, but fell behind early against San Xavier and couldn’t come back.
Junior Division is for youth ages 12-14. Nogales advanced to the state tournament by winning the District 8 championship earlier this month.