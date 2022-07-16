The Junior League All-Stars from the Nogales National Little League won the state championship on Friday with a 12-2 five-inning win over the Western Little League All-Stars of Tucson.
The Junior League team (ages 12-14) is the second NNLL squad to win a state championship so far this summer, joining the Senior League All-Stars (ages 13-16), who clinched the state crown on Wednesday. The Juniors will now compete in the West Regional tournament, scheduled for Aug. 3-11 in Bend, Ore.
In Friday’s state championship game in Tucson, Western took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Nogales came back with a run in the bottom of the frame, then took the lead for good on a two-run home run by J.P. Tapia.
With the score still 3-2 in the bottom of the third, Xaciel Garcia reached on an error, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly. After a walk to Nico Bernal, Ruben Celaya homered to make it 6-2.
Nogales scored once more in that inning, once again in the fourth and four times in the fifth to seal the win.
Celaya and Garcia each finished the game with three hits. Garcia scored four times and Celaya had three RBIs, including the game-winning knock. Celaya also pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of the contest, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out four.
Nogales opened the tournament on July 9 with a 20-0 Mercy Rule win over Westwood, in which Rodrigo Olivares pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking one. E.J. Mayer homered in that game.
On July 11, Nogales came back to beat Rio Vista 18-8 after falling behind 5-0 in the first inning. Two days later, they beat Western 15-0 in four innings, led by Aidan Vasavilbaso’s four RBIs and the pitching of Mayer, who allowed three hits, a walk and no runs while striking out four batters.
Western then defeated Sunnyside to win the loser’s bracket and earn another game with Nogales on Friday.