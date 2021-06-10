The Griffin Estate Clubhouse at Kino Springs Golf Course is set for a “major remodeling,” its ownership said in a news release this week.
The renovation is set to begin June 19 and “will provide for the finest patio and poolside dining in Southern Arizona,” Yerba Buena Ranch said in the news release.
The Kino Springs Golf Course will be closed during remodeling, and the closure is anticipated to last until the fall. As a “thank you” to its patrons, the first 35 players on June 18 will play for free.
“We invite our community to visit us in the fall when we reopen,” the announcement said.
The course had been closed for a year-and-a-half before re-opening on Dec. 1, 2020. That closure had been precipitated by water infrastructure work that came after the golf course and the City of Nogales settled a claim related to water overcharges that dated back decades.
The Kino Springs Golf Course is a 6,500-yard, par 71 course located on the historic Estancia Yerba Buena Ranch, approximately seven miles east of downtown Nogales.