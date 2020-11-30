The Kino Springs Golf Course is set to reopen on Tuesday for the first time in a year and a half.
Owner Art Martori said that starting Dec. 1, the course will offer the public 18 holes of play, six days a week. They’ll be closed on Mondays.
The clubhouse will remain closed, but the pro shop will be open and limited snacks and drinks will be available.
“It’s just a golf course and a pro shop,” Martori said.
The course was closed in June 2019 for water infrastructure work that came after the golf course and the City of Nogales settled a claim related to water overcharges that dated back decades.
“We got everything resolved, and there was no sense in opening up over the summer, so we just kept it closed over the summer,” Martori said.
“Still, the course isn’t in the greatest shape, but the greens are in real good shape right now and it will get better through the season,” he said. “We’ll work on it during the season and hopefully next year it will be in really good shape again.”
Martori said golf in general has been booming during the pandemic. Still, he has modest expectations for the reopening at Kino Springs, considering that the course has been shut down for a while and is not yet in optimal shape. Plus, there’s limited demand in this area.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” he said of the reopening. “If we’re going to do anything with Kino Springs, the golf course has to be available to play.”
Martori said he’s bought new equipment, including mowers; hired some new people and overseeded the course. The latter process, he explained, can cost $50,000 to $60,000 just for the seeding, with another $30,000 to $40,000 in costs for water.