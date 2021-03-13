Bidding for their third-straight tournament upset, the No. 14-seeded Patagonia Lobos boys basketball team gave No. 2 Mohave Accelerated a run for their money in Saturday’s 1A Conference semifinal in Scottsdale.
The Lobos led 31-30 at halftime, then came back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to cut Mohave’s lead to three with 20 seconds left in the game.
But the Patriots, who came into the game with a 21-1 record and an average margin of victory of 28 points, hit four clutch free throws seal a 78-71 win and earn a spot in Tuesday’s state championship game.
The first quarter began with a series of five lead changes that culminated with Patagonia up 8-7. Then with 3:37 left in the frame, the Lobos’ Lalo Aguilar went to the line for two free throws.
He hit the first, marking the 1,000th point of his four-year varsity career at PUHS. Then he made the second to extend the lead to 10-7.
The Patriots came back, and the score was tied at 10, 12 and 14 before three free throws put Mohave up 17-14 at the end of the quarter.
They extended the advantage to 20-14 to start the second quarter, but Patagonia slowly battled back to go up 23-22 when Aguilar stole the ball and broke away for a layup with five minutes left in the half. The lead changed hands three times after that, and with Mohave ahead by four, the Lobos reeled off six unanswered points in less than a minute, starting with a steal by Alex Santos, who fed Julian Vasquez for a basket.
Next, Lalo Aguilar stole the ball at the Mohave end and passed ahead to Santiny Aguilar, who fed Kurt Whitcoe for a fast break layup. Another steal led to a fast break reverse layup by Santiny Aguilar, and the Lobos were ahead 31-29. A free throw by Mohave made it a one-point game at the half.
After two more lead changes and a tie at the start of the second half, Whitcoe scored on a drive to put Patagonia up 36-35 with a little more than five minutes left in the third quarter.
It turned out to be the Lobos’ last lead of the game, and a free throw by Santiny Aguilar a few moments later created the last tie of the game at 37-37.
From there, the Patriots slowly began to build an advantage, going up by 12 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. But Lalo Aguilar scored on a baseline drive with 16 seconds left, then opened the fourth-period scoring with a turnaround basket. Whitcoe put in an offensive rebound and the Lobos had whittled the lead down to six points.
The Patriots pushed the lead back to 13 with 4:55 left, and less than a minute later with Patagonia down by 10, Dylan Jacobs, the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker, fouled out.
But the Lobos hung on, and with Mohave up by nine with less than two minutes left in the game, Patagonia began their final push, starting with a three-pointer by Lalo Aguilar. After the team traded free throws, Aguilar hit another three-pointer to make it 74-71 Mohave with 20 seconds left.
Patagonia was forced to foul, and the Patriots made all four four ensuing free throws while also denying the Lobos any more points of their own.
Lalo Aguilar finished the game with 24 points and ended his Lobos’ career with a total of 1,021. Whitcoe had 21 points, Santiny Aguilar scored 16 and Vasquez had 9.
Patagonia ended the season with an overall record of 13-8, which included upset wins over No. 3 seed Leading Edge Academy (66-58) and No. 6 El Capitan (68-64) in the first two rounds of the state tournament.