The Patagonia Lobos are still looking for their first win of the baseball season after dropping a doubleheader at home Friday to the Duncan Wildkats.

The Lobos have a young team in 2023, with three freshman, seven sophomores, four juniors and only one senior on the roster. Their inexperience showed on Friday, particularly on defense, as they committed 14 errors on the day and lost both games by the 10-run rule.

PUHS baseball

Arturo Magallanes leaps up to snare a line drive to second.


