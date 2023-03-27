The Patagonia Lobos are still looking for their first win of the baseball season after dropping a doubleheader at home Friday to the Duncan Wildkats.
The Lobos have a young team in 2023, with three freshman, seven sophomores, four juniors and only one senior on the roster. Their inexperience showed on Friday, particularly on defense, as they committed 14 errors on the day and lost both games by the 10-run rule.
Bright spots in Game 1 included sophomore Lucas Wallace, who charged in to make a run-saving catch in right field in the second inning, then hit a two-run double to right in the fourth. Arturo Magallanes had two hits from the leadoff spot.
Overall, the first game was a bruising experience for the Patagonia batters, who suffered five hit-by-pitches over five innings.
In the second game, Magallanes, Lenin Albarran and Greyson Gehlert each collected hits. Otherwise, the Lobos offense was held in check by Wildkats pitcher Ethan Hernandez, who threw a five-inning shutout.
Patagonia dropped to 0-5 on the season after the sweep.
Their best showing so far came March 20 at Baboquivari, when they took a 14-11 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, only to see Baboquivari score four runs and walk off with the win. DJ Castro and Johnathan Fields each had two hits and three RBIs in that game, and Garret Mathews had two hits and two RBIs.
The Lobos next play at Valley Union on March 28. Their next home game is March 29 against San Manuel, starting at 3:45 p.m.