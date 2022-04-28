The Patagonia Union High School Lobos got into a big jam early in last Friday’s softball game against the Duncan Wildkats, falling behind 19-1 after the top of the third inning.
But in the bottom of the third, PUHS rallied to score 10 runs and make a game of it.
The first big hit of the inning came when Alexis Fimbres belted a line drive that got past the Duncan center fielder, allowing Fimbres to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Two batters later, Elizabeth Urias circled the bases on an error-induced homer.
Aliyah Gallardo reached on a single, and Sophia Routledge followed with another hit that turned into a home run. After a walk to Elizabeth Regan, Heaven Day and Jenny Vasquez singled – Vasquez’s hit saw her circle the bases after a defensive misplay – and Abelina Soto kept the rally alive with a double before Duncan got the final out.
The Widlkats answered by batting around in the top of the fourth to put the game safely out of reach. But the Lobos weren’t done yet: they scored three more times in the bottom of the fifth, when Fimbres, Jayme Dodson and Urias all reached base and scored.
The game ended after five innings with a final score of 36-15. It was the fourth time this year that PUHS plated 10 or more runs in a game, but the first time they scored as many as 15.
This is the first year that Patagonia has played a full season of softball since 2014. And while wins have been elusive, the team is building for the future with a roster that includes two freshmen, five sophomores, three juniors and no seniors.
The Lobos wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday in Tucson, where they fell to Desert Christian High School.