The Patagonia Lobos couldn’t get past the No. 1-seeded Fort Thomas Apaches in the quarterfinals of the 1A Conference tournament in Prescott on Thursday, falling 77-48.
The Apaches fast-paced offense and half-court pressure defense were too much to handle for the Lobos, as Fort Thomas knocked down three-point shots left and right and scored off Lobos turnovers.
“I felt like we had a good first-half, but towards the second half, we got down on ourselves and we just let ourselves go and couldn’t keep up,” Lobos junior Lalo Aguilar said.
Santiny Aguilar had a team-high 18 points for Patagonia.
The Lobos went 9-7 in the regular season and reached the 1A quarterfinals by upsetting two-time defending state champions The Gregory School in a play-in round game on Feb. 15 in Tucson.