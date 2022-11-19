The Patagonia Union High School Lobos started their girls basketball season on a winning note Friday when they defeated the visiting Bagdad Sultans 28-19.
PUHS led 6-2 after the first quarter thanks to three field goals by Elizabeth Urias. She and Jenny Vasquez added another bucket each in the second period to give the Lobos a 10-5 lead at halftime.
A pair of Bagdad free throws cut the lead to 10-7 in the third quarter, but Patagonia responded with a 7-0 run to close out the frame.
First, Vasquez scored a layup with 3:14 left in the period. Two minutes later, she took a pass from Alexis Fimbres and scored again. Urias connected on one of two free throws, then scored on a drive with 35 seconds left to make the score 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bagdad scored first in the final frame, and after Patagonia’s Brianna Majalca put in an offensive rebound, Bagdad’s Tayzha Began hit a three-pointer to make the score 19-12.
But the Lobos kept Bagdad at bay, steadily adding to their point total as the Sultans scored 12 of their own during the final quarter.
With 3:30 left, Urias drove and dished off to Fimbres for a basket. Vasquez scored a minute later on a fast break, and Urias drove the baseline and scored with 1:42 left to put PUHS up 26-15.
The Sultans scored the next four points on free throws, but Vasquez put in a breakaway layup with less than a minute remaining to close out the scoring at 28-19.
Urias finished the game with 13 points and Vasquez had 10.
The Lobos are scheduled to play next on Nov. 28, when they host Valley Union starting at 5:30 p.m.