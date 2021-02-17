Four days after defeating Valley Union by five points in Elfrida, the Patagonia Union High School girls basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat at home on Tuesday, when the lost to the Blue Devils 37-27.
Patagonia was ahead 9-8 late in the first quarter on baskets by Lizzy Urias, Justice Urias and Carolina Quiroz, and a three-pointer by Hannah Young. But two free throws by Lizet Sonke put Valley Union up 10-9 and they never trailed after that.
The Blue Devils’ advantage reached 10 points in the second quarter. But Patagonia’s Quiroz scored on an offensive rebound with 28 seconds remaining and Lizzy Urias converted a foul shot with one second on the clock to make the score 23-16 Valley Union at halftime.
The Lobos trimmed the lead to 23-18 when Justice Urias hit a jump shot to start the second-half scoring. Then, after Valley Union scored four unanswered points, the lead was back down to five when Quiroz put in an offensive rebound and Urias connected on another jump shot with 4:40 left in the quarter.
That was as close as the Lobos came. Playing with only six girls in uniform, Patagonia suffered a big loss when Quiroz fouled out with 3:35 left in the game.
Justice Urias finished with 13 points to lead the Lobos and Quiroz followed with eight.
Patagonia, now 3-8 in the regular season, was set to take on Immaculate Heart at home on Wednesday, with five games remaining on the schedule after that.