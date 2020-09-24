The Patagonia Union High School Lobos won their 2020 home opener on Wednesday evening, 5-3 over the Benson Bobcats.
PUHS Coach Rob Broadfoot called the victory a “signature win” for the four-year-old Patagonia soccer program.
He said the team came into Wednesday’s game without previously defeating three of its strongest opponents – Benson, Willcox and Bisbee.
“We always referred to them as the big three, because they’re bigger schools than us,” Broadfoot said. “So a win is huge.”
And, while spectators were relegated to watching from outside the fenced-in PUHS stadium due to pandemic-related precautions, the match had no shortage of excitement: there were multiple lead changes and three goals were scored following penalty kicks.
The Bobcats hit the PUHS goal post twice early in the game, but the Lobos were the first to put the ball in the net.
Seven minutes into play, Patagonia left wing striker Kurt Whitcoe ripped a shot to the far corner of the net – Benson’s goalie made contact, but the ball dribbled behind him and into the net.
“Our wing strikers on both our right and left side are certainly one of the strengths of our team,” Broadfoot said, noting that Whitcoe would go on to score two goals, both assisted by right wing striker Lalo Aguilar, and Aguilar would add a tally of his own in the second half.
PUHS held onto its 1-0 lead for most of the first half until Benson evened the score on breakaway by Jaden Barney at the 35-minute mark.
Then, just a minute later, Patagonia recaptured the lead. A foul call gave the Lobos a penalty shot and, after Jesus Guzman’s shot was blocked, Dylan Jacob rushed in to bury the rebound in the back of the net.
“It was a great follow-up and something that we had practiced,” Broadfoot said of the rebound score, which gave PUHS a 2-1 lead going into the second half.
Back and forth
In the second half, Benson regrouped and capitalized on a pair of penalty kicks.
The Bobcats’ Camden Waite netted goals from the 12-yard stripe at five minutes and 10 minutes into the half. That gave Benson its first lead at 3-2.
Broadfoot said he told his players to stick to the two-pronged game plan, to attack down the wings and to control the middle of the pitch with midfielders Julian Vasquez and Santiny Aguilar.
“They (Vasquez and Santiny Aguilar) started making some very good passes, and distributing the ball positively. That gave us some really good counterattacks,” he said.
The counterattack didn’t take long to pay off – Whitcoe notched another score within a minute of Benson’s third goal, tying things up once again.
The Bobcats and Lobos then remained deadlocked for another 20 minutes of play, until Santiny Aguilar scored the eventual game-winner on a long strike that deflected off a defender’s head and found the back of the net.
Seven minutes after Santiny’s goal at the 31-minute mark, Lalo Aguilar added an insurance goal with just two minutes remaining, sealing Patagonia’s victory.
“It was a very exciting game, back and forth,” Broadfoot said.
The Sept. 22 game was played without spectators inside the stadium due to pandemic-related restrictions, but some fans of both teams cheered the players on from beyond the fence. “We’re just thankful that we’re playing,” Broadfoot added.
Wednesday’s win for PUHS followed a season-opening 2-1 loss to Desert Christian in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 21. Lalo Aguilar scored Patagonia’s goal and Alex Santos had 10 saves for the Lobos in that match.
Following the win over Benson on Wednesday, PUHS is set to travel to Phoenix to face North Valley Christian on Friday.
“They showed themselves that if they play good soccer, that they can play successful soccer,” Broadfoot said of his team on Thursday morning. “So hopefully we can bring the momentum and the confidence” into Friday’s match.
The Lobos are then set to take on Bisbee at home, starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.