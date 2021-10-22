If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Patagonia Lobos soccer team defeated North Valley Christian Academy 8-2 on Thursday behind five goals from senior midfielder Santiny Aguilar.
The Lobos took a quick 1-0 lead on an own goal within the first minute of action. A few minutes later, Lobos senior Ivan Carranza broke free, drawing the North Valley Christian goalkeeper out. Carranza faked right, took a touch in the opposite direction, and once clear of the goalie, buried his shot in the open net.
Aguilar notched his first score of the game at around 30 minutes into the half, with an assist from Diego Carranza. He followed up with another goal within a minute later, the assist going to Leo Nuñez.
North Valley Christian had a scoring chance as time wound down in the half, but Lobos goalkeeper Alec Escoboza made the save just before time expired to give Patagonia a 4-0 advantage at the break.
The second half began with Aguilar scoring again for the hat trick. But the next two goals went to North Valley Christian to make it 5-2.
But Aguilar scored again, and then fed Carranza with a long throw-in down the sideline from the Lobos end. Carranza took the ball and, getting a step on the defense, blasted from deep out on the wing into the goal for a 7-2 Patagonia lead.
A breakaway goal from Aguilar closed out the scoring at 8-2.
The victory raised the Lobos’ record to 4-6 heading into a Friday evening match with The Gregory School in Tucson. They were set to host Benson on Monday at 6 p.m. before closing out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Willcox, also starting at 6 p.m.