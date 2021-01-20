The Patagonia Lobos kicked off a boys basketball season that almost didn’t happen by defeating the defending state champion Fort Thomas Apaches 32-25 on Tuesday at home.
The Lobos trailed for much of the game as they struggled to make shots, but they took control in the end by outscoring the Apaches 11-1 in the final quarter.
“We started off slow, we couldn’t execute much, we couldn’t finish our shots,” Patagonia senior Lalo Aguilar said. “But when we got into halftime we talked to each other, we got ourselves together, we played good defense, we were patient.”
He noted that the win felt especially good considering that the Lobos were beaten by Fort Thomas in the quarterfinals of last year’s 1A Conference tournament, which the Apaches went on to win.
“I think our defense just ratcheted it up and we were able to clamp down a little better,” Coach Nate Porter said of Tuesday’s decisive fourth quarter, adding: “For our team, it’s always going to be all about the defense.”
The game was played less than two weeks after the Arizona Interscholastic Association decided to cancel the winter high school sports season due to concerns over the raging coronavirus. The AIA reversed course a few days later and allowed the season go forward as planned, but with new safety precautions such as a requirement that participants wear face masks at all times.
After all the ups and downs, Aguilar said he was “just grateful to be out here on the court.”
“The masks, I know everybody is ‘eh’ about it, but it’s either this or we can’t play,” he said.
The AIA rules also strictly limit the number of spectators, and Tuesday’s contest was played in front of an audience almost entirely comprised of the participants in the preceding girls game. Meanwhile, a team parent fought through some technical issues to livestream the action for those who couldn’t attend.
“For three months they’ve been saying they just wanted to get on the court,” Porter said of his players, noting that the Lobos’ roster is loaded with seniors. “They were pretty sad that they weren’t going to get another chance to play basketball, so they were excited just to be able to come out and play basketball again.”
“So that was fun,” he added. “It was good to see them out there one more time.”
Finishing strong
After falling behind 13-5 to begin the game, the Lobos reeled off 10 straight points in the second quarter, starting with a pair of free throws by Julian Vasquez. Santiny Aguilar scored on a fast break, Lalo Aguilar hit a three-pointer and Vasquez connected on another three-pointer to put the Lobos up 15-13 with 2:26 left in the second quarter.
Fort Thomas scored the final two baskets of the half and took a 17-15 lead into the break.
The Apaches grew their advantage to six points once play resumed, but the Lobos hung tough and closed the gap to 24-21 when Lalo Aguilar ended the third quarter by getting a defensive rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup to beat the clock.
A few minutes later, he drove to the basket again to tie the game at 22. Santiny Aguilar later made two free throws to give Patagonia the lead.
In one critical sequence, Dylan Jacob blocked a shot to give possession back to Patagonia, then scored on a drive to put PUHS ahead 28-24 with a little over five minutes remaining.
As the Lobos defense continued to shut down Fort Thomas, Lalo Aguilar came up with the ball and hit Santiny Aguilar with a long baseball pass for a layup with 4:32 left in the game.
Fort Thomas finally scored again on a free throw with 1:34 remaining – their first points in seven-and-a-half minutes – but that was all they could manage as Patagonia ran out the clock on the 32-25 victory.
“I feel like once we started to get comfortable with our shots and started knocking a few down, we got more comfortable into the game and just went for it, put our all into it and didn’t stop,” Lalo Aguilar said of the Lobos’ late-game turnaround.
Asked to name the players stood out in the game, Coach Porter said, “Boy, I think everybody did, considering it’s our first game, but I was really impressed by Lalo Aguilar.”
He also cited Jacob, another senior, who the coach said “played the best game of his high school career.”
Jacob finished the game with four points and nine rebounds. Santiny Aguilar led the Lobos’ offense with 12 points while also making six steals, and Lalo Aguilar had eight points, six steals, six rebounds and a team-high four assists.
Vasquez led in rebounding with 11, while also recording six steals and five points.