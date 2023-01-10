Sergio Cordova of Lourdes (4) gets a fast break started amid a group of players that included Cordova’s teammates Pedro Gamino, far left, and Jesus Garcia, far right; and Patagonia players Christian Ibarra and Isaias Gonzalez.
After the Lourdes Catholic High School Warriors built a 13-point lead in the second quarter of Monday’s boys basketball game at LCHS, the Patagonia Union High School Lobos began to battle back.
PUHS went on a 10-0 run to cut the Lourdes advantage to 31-28 with a minute left in the first half. Then, after Esteban Rodriguez scored on a baseline drive and Sergio Cordova put in a layup to break the Lourdes scoring drought, Patagonia’s Arturo Magallanes drilled a three-pointer to beat the buzzer that made the score 35-31 at the break.
Within the first minute of the second half, the Lobos had tied the game. A scoring drive by Isaias Gonzalez put them ahead 37-35, and Patagonia never looked back. They outscored LCHS 21-3 in the third quarter and 17-4 in the final frame to win 69-42.
Patagonia’s trapping defense and offensive dominance in the paint helped them turn the tide. Another key difference was the second half absence of Cordova, who scored all of Lourdes’ 15 first-quarter points and 14 of their 20 points in the second quarter. He started the third quarter, but went to the bench after a few minutes and didn’t return.
Diego Carranza led Patagonia with 17 points, 12 coming in the first half. Christian Ibarra had the hot hand in the second half, when he scored 10 of his total of 12 points. Gonzalez added 11 points and Alec Escoboza had eight.
For Lourdes, Cordova finished with 29 points and Santiago Buelna had five.
The Lobos raised their regular-season record to 3-5 with the victory. They were set to host ASDB on Thursday and Baboquivari on Friday.
Lourdes fell to 1-3 on the season. They had games scheduled on Tuesday at St. David, and at home Thursday and Friday against Duncan and Valley Union, respectively.