After the Lourdes Catholic High School Warriors built a 13-point lead in the second quarter of Monday’s boys basketball game at LCHS, the Patagonia Union High School Lobos began to battle back.

PUHS went on a 10-0 run to cut the Lourdes advantage to 31-28 with a minute left in the first half. Then, after Esteban Rodriguez scored on a baseline drive and Sergio Cordova put in a layup to break the Lourdes scoring drought, Patagonia’s Arturo Magallanes drilled a three-pointer to beat the buzzer that made the score 35-31 at the break.



