The Patagonia Union High School boys and girls tennis teams picked up their first wins of the season on Tuesday when they took on Lourdes Catholic High School in Nogales.
Playing at the Anza Park courts, the PUHS Lobos girls defeated the LCS Warriors 5-4. Across town at War Memorial Park, the Lobos boys downed the Warriors 5-1.
In the girls singles matches, Sydney McKay of PUHS downed Natalia Leon on Lourdes, 8-0, in the matchup of No. 1 seeds. The No. 2 matchup went to Jayla Unfleet of Patagonia, who topped Maria Amador of Lourdes, 8-4.
Olivia Blystone of PUHS won at No. 3 over Sofia Cebreros of Lourdes, 8-3, and the No. 4 match between the Lobos’ Lily Armenta and the Warriors’ Paloma Valencia went to Valencia, 8-0.
The team of McKay and Unfleet won the No. 1 doubles match with Leon and Amador, 8-0, and Blystone-Armenta won No. 2 doubles, 8-4, over Monserrath Cebreros and Paula Meza.
Lourdes won two singles matches and a doubles contest by default when Patagonia didn’t have enough players to fill those spots.
Lourdes had the shorthanded team in the boys match, with only two players to Patagonia’s four.
In the No. 1 singles match, the Lobos’ Jesus Guzman defeated Jesus Garcia of Lourdes, 8-1. The No. 2 singles match featured a tightly fought battle between Pedro Gavino of Lourdes and Nick Dekhtyar of Patagonia, which Dekhtyar eventually won, 9-7.
Garcia and Gavin then teamed up to win the only boys doubles match of the day, 8-2 over Liam Young and Carlos Chap of Patagonia.
Tuesday’s results left the Patagonia girls with a 1-1-1 record, while the boys stood at 1-2. The Lourdes boys and girls fell to 0-4.
The Lobos boys and girls teams are next set to play on March 29, when they host St. Augustine. Lourdes plays next at The Gregory School in Tucson, also on March 29.