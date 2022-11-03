Lobos Volleyball

Front row, from left: Emma Lewton, Elizabeth Urias, Heaven Day, Alexis De La Ossa and Aliyah Gallardo. Back row, from left: Ximena Gonzales, Ayssa Barajas, Alexis Fimbres, Olivia Blyst, Abelina Soto, Jayla Umfleet and Jenny Vasquez.

 Photo courtesy of PUHS

A strong finish to the season put the Patagonia Union High School Lobos in the finals of the Super 1A Regional Tournament last weekend.

First, the Lobos won three of their final four regular season games to finish 7-9 overall and take second in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region with a 4-2 regional mark.



