Front row, from left: Emma Lewton, Elizabeth Urias, Heaven Day, Alexis De La Ossa and Aliyah Gallardo. Back row, from left: Ximena Gonzales, Ayssa Barajas, Alexis Fimbres, Olivia Blyst, Abelina Soto, Jayla Umfleet and Jenny Vasquez.
A strong finish to the season put the Patagonia Union High School Lobos in the finals of the Super 1A Regional Tournament last weekend.
First, the Lobos won three of their final four regular season games to finish 7-9 overall and take second in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region with a 4-2 regional mark.
That qualified them for the super regional, which pitted teams from the Tucson Southeast against the Tucson Northwest.
The Lobos opened the tournament on Oct. 27 against Duncan.
They lost the first and third sets, but won the second (26-24) and fourth (25-19) to force a tiebreaker, which they won 15-11.
The next day against Ray, the top team in the Tucson Northwest region, Patagonia jumped out to a quick 2-0 advantage with 25-22 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets. But Ray came back to take the next two, both times by scores of 25-21. The Lobos rebounded in the tiebreaker to win 15-7.
With that victory, PUHS advanced to the tournament title game against the St. David Tigers, the No. 3-ranked team in the state with a 15-1 overall record and 12-0 mark in conference play. The Tigers came out on top, winning 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.