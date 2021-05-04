A seven-run second inning gave the Patagonia Union High School an early cushion, then turned out to be the margin of victory as the Lobos beat the Valley Union Blue Devils 10-3 on Monday in their final home game of the 2021 baseball season.
Kurt Whitcoe pitched a complete game, Dylan Jacob was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Julian Vasquez went 2-for-4 while driving in two as the Lobos improved to 5-7.
The two teams will now meet on Wednesday at Valley Union in Elfrida for the regular-season finale. A win for the Lobos could clinch them a spot in the 1A Conference state tournament starting Friday.
Monday’s game at PUHS began with each team scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Then, after Whitcoe set down the Blue Devils 1-2-3 in the top of the second, the Lobos broke the game open.
Four straight walks to start the inning pushed across one run. Then Santiny Aguilar knocked in another with a single. After an out, Lalo Aguilar was hit by a pitch, forcing home the third run of the inning.
The next batter, Jacob, singled to drive in two more runs, then stole second. Vasquez followed with a two-run single to make the score 8-1.
Patagonia added two more runs in the fourth when Vasquez and Jacob led off with back-to-back singles, then came in to score later in the inning on a balk and wild pitch, respectively.
Ahead 10-1, the Lobos were unable to extend their lead to 10 runs, which would have ended the gave after five innings. But they held on, surrendering only single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to wrap up the win.
Whitcoe stuck out eight batters, walked one, hit one and scattered six hits over seven innings on the mound. He also picked off three Valley Union baserunners.
The Lobos offense, while held to five hits, was bolstered by 11 walks and two hit batters. The team’s six-through-nine hitters – Isaias Gonzalez, Greyson Gehlert, Garrett Matthews and Liam Young – drew a combined nine walks in 14 plate appearances.