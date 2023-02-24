Basket

Nogales High School sophomore basketball standout Cecy Burruel was named Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Sonoran Region after a season in which she led her team with 13.2 points per game.

Her teammate Jessica Villarino, a senior who averaged 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, was named the region’s defensive player of the year, and head coach Yahaira Sanchez was named coach of the year after leading the Apaches to a 6-0 record in regional play and a 15-3 mark overall in the regular season.



