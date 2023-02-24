Nogales High School sophomore basketball standout Cecy Burruel was named Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Sonoran Region after a season in which she led her team with 13.2 points per game.
Her teammate Jessica Villarino, a senior who averaged 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, was named the region’s defensive player of the year, and head coach Yahaira Sanchez was named coach of the year after leading the Apaches to a 6-0 record in regional play and a 15-3 mark overall in the regular season.
The distinctions were among a number of basketball recognitions announced in recent days by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Joining Burruel and Villarino on the All-5A Sonoran Region first team was senior guard Daniela Ochoa, who averaged 10.7 points and 3.1 steals per game, according to statistics posted to MaxPreps.com.
Sophomore Johanna Simpson and senior Astrid Zubiate were second-team selections, and Mea Rodriguez, a junior, was an honorable mention all-region pick.
On the NHS boys side, senior forward Baltazar Pacheco was named to the all-region second team. He led the Apaches with averages of 14 points and 4.6 rebounds, according to MaxPreps.
Nogales boys team members Esteban Cervantes, Francisco Greer and Nicolas Montijo were honorable mention selections.
RRHS and PUHS
Debanny Cota of the Rio Rico Hawks was a first-team girls basketball honoree in the 4A Conference Gila Region. The junior guard averaged 12.9 points while also dishing out 3.9 assists per contest.
Sophomore Angelina Whelan, who averaged 10 points during an injury-shorted season, and Andrea Cano, a junior who averaged five points, were named to the second team.
Hawk girls honorable mentions included Tatianna Arellano, Johana Holman, Tiffany Lopez and Sheila Mendivil.
The all-4A Gila Region boys second team included one RRHS player: Cristian Doyle of the Rio Rico boys team, who led the Hawks with 15.1 points per game.
Hawks Francisco Arellano, Jacob Ley Portillo, Andres Lopez, Jerman Solis and Angel Valenzuela were honorable mentions.
In the 1A Conference Tucson Southeast Region, senior Elizabeth Urias of Patagonia Union High School was named to the all-region first team. She averaged 10.4 points and 2.9 steals per game to lead the Lobos.
PUHS junior Jenny Vasquez was named to the all-region second team, and her teammates Emma Lewton and Janelle Valenzuela were honorable mentions.
Isaias Gonzalez of the PUHS boys team was a second-team all-region choice, while DJ Castro and Christian Ibarra were named as honorable mentions.