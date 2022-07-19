Jaguares Yom Chi Taekwondo in Nogales participated for the first time at the Taekwondo National Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Tournament, held this year from July 6-10 in Las Vegas.
According to Jimena Romo de Vivar, master of Jaguares Yom Chi, the event included more than 3,500 athletes from 40 U.S. states, who competed in various categories and weight divisions. Nine local students took part and seven finished in the Top 10 in their competitions.
“This is a very important accomplishment for our team, being the first time we represented Nogales and the state of Arizona in this event,” Romo de Vivar wrote in an email, adding: “All competitors gave it their all in the competition.”
Here’s how the local athletes placed in Taekwondo Olympic sparring:
Santiago Miranda: Third Place
Luis Munguia, III: Third Place
Ignacio Madera: Fifth Place
Carlos Castelo: Fifth Place
Julian Ramos: Fifth Place
Alex Garcia, Jr.: Seventh Place
Gael Garcia: Ninth Place
Jacob Valdez: 12th Place
Fernando Alatorre: 20th Place
Having been to one national AAU competition, the Jaguares Yom Chi team now has its sights set on next year’s tournament, to be held in Florida in July 2023.
“Our team will keep training hard to get better and better results in these high-level events,” said Romo de Vivar, who thanked the community for its support, and praised the commitment of the athletes and their families.