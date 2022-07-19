Purchase Access

Jaguares Yom Chi Taekwondo in Nogales participated for the first time at the Taekwondo National Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Tournament, held this year from July 6-10 in Las Vegas.

According to Jimena Romo de Vivar, master of Jaguares Yom Chi, the event included more than 3,500 athletes from 40 U.S. states, who competed in various categories and weight divisions. Nine local students took part and seven finished in the Top 10 in their competitions.



