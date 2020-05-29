Two graduates of Rio Rico High School were named 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field All-Americans this week.
Carlos Villarreal, a senior at the University of Arizona, and Allie Schadler, a junior at the University of Washington, received the honor when the distinctions were announced on Tuesday.
Villarreal was recognized for his performance in the mile run. He qualified for the national championship race for the third-consecutive year and was ranked third in the NCAA heading into the event.
Earlier this season, Villarreal established a personal record time of 3:56.77 at the Millrose Games in New York.
Schadler won two All-American honors: as a member of Washington’s distance medley relay team, and individually in the 3000 meters.
She recorded her best time in the 3000 meters – 9:00.89 – at the Boston University Last Chance Qualifier on Feb. 28.
The 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships were cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year’s All-American teams included all athletes who qualified. There were no first team, second team or honorable mention designations this year.