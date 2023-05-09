Track

Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico High School, left, and Parker Jeong of Nogales High School, right, are both headed for the state track meet next weekend in Mesa.

 File photos by Jonathan Clark

Five local athletes immediately qualified for the all-division state track and field championship, and several others are expecting bids following their performances at the divisional championships last weekend in Glendale.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association is rolling out a new format this season in order to hold a single state championship featuring the best athletes from around the state, regardless of their school size. Competitors qualified for the state meet, set for May 12-13 at Mesa Community College, with their showings at the divisional championships held last weekend.



