The Arizona Interscholastic Association this week released its first high school basketball rankings of the season, and several Santa Cruz County teams debuted with Top 20 positions.
The highest-ranked basketball team in the area as of Wednesday was the Lobos boys squad at Patagonia Union High School, which was ranked No. 6 in the 1A Conference with a 6-1 record.
The Nogales High School boys (3-2) and the Rio Rico girls (4-2) were both ranked No. 17 in their respective divisions. NHS is in the 5A Conference and RRHS is in 4A.
The Patagonia girls were at No. 20 in the 1A Conference and the NHS girls (2-5) were positioned at No. 23 in the 5A rankings. The RRHS boys (1-6) were ranked 41st in 4A.
In the 4A and 5A conferences, teams generally must finish in the top 24 to qualify for the state tournament or tournament play-in round. The 1A Conference has a more complicated formula in which eight teams play in the championship bracket after emerging from regional playoffs and play-in rounds.
The AIA is slated to release its first high school soccer rankings on Jan. 14.
For more informations on standings, rankings, statistics and team schedules, see www.azpreps365.com.