The Nogales High School girls cross country team finished eighth among the 29 teams that competed in the large school varsity race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival last Friday in Queen Creek, and Rio Rico junior Jorge Trujillo-Lira finished third among 172 runners in the boys championship race.
The NHS boys were 16th in a field of 33 teams competing in the large school race, while boys and girls teams from Rio Rico High School competed in the small school varsity races.
The Nogales girls placed their top five runners among the top 100 in their 211-runner competition. Junior Brianan Morgan finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 42nd place with a time of 21:56. Senior Sofia Durazo was 54th at 22:09 and sophomore Mia Barraza was 67th with a time of 22:27.
Next came senior Idaly Banuelos, who crossed the finish line in 22:32, good for 73rd place, and sophomore Brianna Martinez was 88th at 22:50.
The Nogales boys had two runners finish in the top 100 in their race, which included a field of 253 athletes. Sophomore Javier Martinez Peralta was 50th with a time of 17:44 and senior Daniel Corrales was 73rd at 18:12.
The boys small school varsity race featured an enormous field of 441 runners and 58 teams. The RRHS boys finished 41st as a team, though they competed without Trujillo-Lira and senior Emmanuel Arvizu, who ran in the boys championship race instead.
Hawk senior Leonardo Padilla (190th place, 19:28) and sophomore Adrian Gonzalez (192nd, 19:29) were tops for the team in the varsity race. Trujillo-Lira finished the championship race in 15:50.7, just 21 seconds back of the winner from Red Mountain High School, and Arvizu ran it in 19:02.
The Hawks didn’t field a complete team in the girls small school race, but senior Angela Holman came in 82nd in the field of 333 runners at 22:23, and junior Evelyn Lopez was 105th at 22:48.