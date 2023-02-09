Local taekwondo students qualify for nationals Nogales International Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the International Taekwondo Academy in Nogales made a successful appearance in the recent state championship qualifier. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nine students from the International Taekwondo Academy in Nogales participated at the Arizona State Championship Qualifier on Feb. 4In the process, they won 15 medals, including seven for first-place performances that also qualified them for the national championship to be held in Jacksonville, Fla. in July.The students who didn’t qualify for the nationals at the state championships will have a second chance when they compete at the regional championship in Portland, Ore. in May.Results from the Feb. 4 competition included:• Johann Duron: Second in sparring, first in forms.• Daniel Encinas: First in sparring, third in forms.• Miguel Encinas: First in sparring and forms.• Gaston Ortega: First in sparring, second in forms.• Ximena Ortega: Second in sparring, first in forms.• Sebastian Padilla: First in sparring.• Esteban Sosa: First in sparring and forms.• Miguel Valenzuela: Third in forms.• Master Rodrigo Valenzuela: Second in forms. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Boxing Games And Toys Load comments Trending Stories Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder Victim in Kino Springs shooting identified as Nogales, Sonora man One found dead after fire extinguished in Nogales NHS girls to compete with state’s best in Open Division basketball playoffs Man sent to prison for asking to molest girl Fuentes sentencing pulled from court calendar Let go by South32, Lucero lands on his feet with county Acusan a hombre de Kino Springs por asesinar a mexicano en primer grado Power outage affects thousands in SCC Students flex their intellects at regional academic decathlon Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit