Members of the International Taekwondo Academy in Nogales made a successful appearance in the recent state championship qualifier.

Nine students from the International Taekwondo Academy in Nogales participated at the Arizona State Championship Qualifier on Feb. 4

In the process, they won 15 medals, including seven for first-place performances that also qualified them for the national championship to be held in Jacksonville, Fla. in July.



