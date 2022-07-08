Two more all-star teams from the Nogales National Little League have punched their tickets to a state championship tournament.
The local Senior Division team (ages 13-16) won a two-team playoff in Arizona Little League District 8 to advance. They beat host Sierra Vista 12-4 on June 29, then won the next night 11-3 to qualify for the state tournament in Winslow, set to begin July 7.
The District 8 Minor League tournament for players ages 8-10 was also held in Sierra Vista, and the Nogales All-Stars beat the host team 13-1 on July 1 to clinch the district crown.
In four games at the District 8 tournament, the Minor League All-Stars from Nogales outscored their opponents 63-3.
The team will next play in the state tournament, beginning July 11 in Mesa.
The Nogales Junior Division All-Stars (ages 12-14) qualified for the state tournament, set to begin July 8 in Tucson, by winning a three-team district playoff with Bisbee and Douglas.
Nogales was the only league in District 8 to field an all-star team in the Age 9-11 Division, so they advance directly to the state tournament in Phoenix, beginning July 11.
Nogales also won the District 8 title by default in the 50/70 Intermediate Division (ages 11-13). And since the City of Nogales will once again host the West Regional competition in that division, the local team will skip the state tournament and advance directly to the regional.
The Majors Division (ages 10-12) tournament in District 8 is now underway at the Nogales National Little League park on Madison Street, with games scheduled to run through July 11. Teams from Bisbee, Douglas, Nogales, San Pedro (Benson), Sierra Vista and Willcox are competing for the chance to compete at the state tournament beginning July 16 in Litchfield Park.