Juan Pablo Lopez, a 16-year-old athlete from Nogales, clinched a gold medal victory at the Special Olympics 2023 Xperience Tennis Tournament in Virginia.

Juan Pablo Lopez, a 16-year-old athlete with a years-long passion for tennis, returned to his hometown of Nogales last week carrying a first-place medal.

Lopez clinched the Division 1 gold medal at the Special Olympics Virginia’s Xperience Tennis Invitational – an event that featured 30 athletes from 17 states.

Juan Pablo Lopez holds his first-place medal from the 2023 Xperience Tennis Tournament, a nationwide Special Olympics invitational.
Juan Pablo Lopez of Nogales was the first athlete to represent Arizona in the history of the Special Olympics Xperience Tennis Tournament, held this year in Virginia.


