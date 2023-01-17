Juan Pablo Lopez, a 16-year-old athlete with a years-long passion for tennis, returned to his hometown of Nogales last week carrying a first-place medal.
Lopez clinched the Division 1 gold medal at the Special Olympics Virginia’s Xperience Tennis Invitational – an event that featured 30 athletes from 17 states.
“It was really beautiful,” his mother, Jessica Ruiz, told the NI Monday morning. “It’s a really nice environment, everyone congratulates each other. Everyone hugs. Everyone, everyone – they’re all very happy for each other.”
As he swung and served on the Charlottesville court, Lopez made history: he was the first athlete from Arizona to ever compete in the national invitational.
Throughout the competition, Lopez embarked on a busy schedule, playing multiple sets a day with players from Colorado, Illinois and Florida. Come Thursday, he’d progressed to the finals. In a heated, nearly hour-long match, he faced off against Nathan Williams of Iowa, winning in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2.
Playing indoors, Lopez said, was a particularly enjoyable part of the competition. Without the factor of outdoor weather, players can further predict the effects of their swing. Still, he noted it was challenging to play so many sets during the three-day competition.
“Did you get tired?” Ruiz asked her son Monday.
“No,” he replied, grinning as the medal hung from his neck.
‘Gift from God’
Lopez began playing tennis at 5 years old. Earlier in life, he’d been diagnosed with Mosaic Trisomy 9, a rare chromosomal disorder that often affects speech, cognitive and motor skills, among other symptoms. A pediatrician recommended that Lopez engage in activities that engage both the left and right brain.
So, Lopez began playing tennis – a sport that stimulates both sides of the brain. Speaking to the NI in a November interview, Ruiz recalled that even when he was 5, her son had gravitated toward the sport.
From there, Lopez’s dedication grew. His father, Miguel Lopez, describes his son as someone who wakes up with a tennis racket already in hand.
“He’s been working so hard his entire life, with therapies upon therapies,” Ruiz said in November. “Speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy.”
Finding tennis, she added, was “a gift from God.”
‘The years to come’
At 12, Lopez progressed from local lessons to more rigorous competitions – playing routinely with the U.S. Tennis Association. These days, he travels three times a week up to Tucson, where he trains for hours on end. Often, he stays an hour after practice ends – continuing to work on the craft, according to his coach Miguel Coehlo, who accompanied Lopez to last week’s invitational.
And the hard work has paid off: Last fall, Lopez earned a first-place victory at the USTA Octoberfest Invitational in Tucson after competing against players across the state. In December, he headed to the USTA’s Arizona Junior Challenger, snagging wins in three out of his four singles matches.
As of January 2023, the USTA ranked Lopez 36th in its Southwest Division, and ninth in Southern Arizona among players under 18.
Despite the competitive nature of the sport, Ruiz noted that some of Lopez’s most cherished moments come from meeting other young players throughout the state and nation. In Virginia, he hit the court with Brittany Tagliareni – a revered player who’s snagged several gold medals in Special Olympics U.S.A. competitions.
Following his win with Special Olympics Virginia, Lopez is aiming to compete even more widely. Right now, he’s eyeing competitions with Special Olympics U.S.A and World Games.
The latter has featured athletes from more than 200 countries.
Charlie Cutler, who directs the Border Youth Tennis Exchange in Nogales, began playing with Lopez several years ago. Over the years, Cutler said, he’s watched Lopez’s technique mature and strengthen.
“At the end of the day, he put in the time, is a strong player, and has a lot of potential,” Cutler said.
“I’m eager,” he added, “to see where his game takes him in the years to come.”