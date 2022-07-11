A last-inning comeback fell short on Friday and the Nogales National Little League All-Stars fell 6-4 to Sierra Vista in a Majors Division (ages 10-12) playoff game.
The loss in the semifinal round of the double-elimination District 8 tournament eliminated Nogales from contention. They lost the day before to Douglas, 16-9, after winning their first two games against Bisbee (16-0) and Sierra Vista (4-2).
In Friday’s rematch with Sierra Vista at Nogales National Little League Park, Nogales gave up two runs in each of the first three innings. Meanwhile, Sierra Vista pitcher Caleb Pieper set down the first nine Nogales batters in order.
Finally, the locals broke though in the top of the fourth inning. The rally started when Luis Denogean reached on an error and went to second on a double by Julian Amaya. Aaron Melendez followed with a walk to load the bases, and Angelo Granados walked as well to force home the first Nogales run.
Then, after the next two batters struck out, Adriel Castro blooped a single to left that brought home two runs and cut the Sierra Vista lead to 6-3.
Relief pitcher Mateo Jimenez kept the Sierra Vistans scoreless in their next two at bats, and Nogales mounted another rally in the top of the sixth when they loaded the bases with nobody out.
After a change in pitchers, Adrian Ramos grounded into a fielder’s choice, third base to home, that kept the bases loaded with one out. Miguel Murrietta then walked to force home a run and make it 6-4.
Denogean then hit a line drive up the middle that was snared by the leaping Sierra Vista shortstop. The next batter struck out to end the threat and the game.
Other teams
Several other Nogales National Little League League teams won their district tournaments and are now competing at the state level:
• Junior Division (ages 12-14): The Nogales All-Stars won their first game in the 11-team state tournament, 20-0 over Westwood on July 9 in Tucson. They are set to play Rio Vista on Monday.
• Senior Division (ages 13-16): Nogales opened the six-team state tournament in Winslow on Friday with a 16-0 win over Superior, then followed that up by beating Morenci 23-4 on Saturday. They are scheduled to play against Mesa on Monday.
• Age 9-11 Division: Nogales is one of 14 teams competing in the state tournament in North Phoenix. They are set to play their first game on July 16.
• Minors Division (ages 8-10): The Nogales All-Stars are set to begin play Monday in the 14-team state tournament in Mesa.