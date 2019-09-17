Three of the most storied teams in Mexican professional baseball are coming to Nogales to play a series of exhibition games as part of the annual Tucson-based Mexican Baseball Fiesta.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Hermosillo Naranjeros will take on the Obregon Yaquis at War Memorial Stadium. The Yaquis are then scheduled to return to War Memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to play the Culiacan Tomateros. Both games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for the grandstand behind home and $10 for foul line bleachers.
The squads are part of the 10-team Liga Mexicana del Pacífico, a winter-season circuit roughly on par with Double-A minor league baseball in the United States.
The Naranjeros own the most championship titles in league history – 16 – and are led this year by new manager Vinicio Castilla, the all-time Major League leader in home runs by a Mexican-born player with 320.
The Tomateros are the defending league champions and are second to Hermosillo in overall titles with 11. The Yaquis are fourth all-time with seven crowns.
The Sept. 26 Hermosillo-Obregon game will be preceded by a game between the local Nogales Tribe club team, featuring members of the Nogales High School Apaches, and a squad from Sonora, starting at 4 p.m.
Also as part of the baseball fiesta, the Cañeros of Los Mochis will take on the Mayos of Navojoa in Nogales, Sonora on Friday, Oct. 4. That city will then host a game between the Naranjeros and a to-be-announced opponent on Monday, Oct. 7.
The Mexican Baseball Fiesta, which also includes games in Tucson, Douglas, Mesa and Las Vegas, is now in its ninth edition. Games have been played in Nogales since 2011.
More information at mexicanbaseballfiesta.com.