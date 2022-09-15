Runners from Rio Rico who competed in the Boys B race. Front row, from left: Javier Martinez, Rylan Cruz and Ethan Guillermo. Back: Alessandro Evans, Jayden Ozuna, Isaak Alvarez, Jake Gomez, Dyan Leon and Eric Martinez.
Runners from Rio Rico display their first-place trophy in the Boys A race. Front row, from left: Anthony Gramb, Arian Puig, Jaime Teso and Hunter Thompson. Back: Braden Chavez and Martin Soto.
Photo by Rick McCallum
The Rio Rico middle school girls team, from left: Ariel Holman, Bianca Ramirez, Nicole Mazon, Fabiola Murrieta Rios and Vika Hetherington.
Photo by Rick McCallum
Rylan Cruz is first across the finish line first in the Boys B race.
Photo by Rick McCallum
Runners from Rio Rico who competed in the Boys B race. Front row, from left: Javier Martinez, Rylan Cruz and Ethan Guillermo. Back: Alessandro Evans, Jayden Ozuna, Isaak Alvarez, Jake Gomez, Dyan Leon and Eric Martinez.
Athletes from Calabasas and Coatimundi middle schools, united as a single Rio Rico cross country team, had several strong showings in the Rattlesnake Run, an annual race sponsored by the Kiwanis De Amigos in Tucson.
The Rio Rico squad competing in the Boys A race finished first among 15 teams. Arian Puig was third overall, Jaime Teso ninth, Hunter Thompson 16th, Martin Soto 19th, Braden Chavez 27th and Anthony Gramb 47th.
In the Boys B race, Rylan Cruz was the first of 73 runners to cross the finish line, completing the 1.66-mile course at Tucson’s Christopher Columbus Park with a time of 11:48. His teammate Javier Martinez was the second-place finisher. Both are sixth-graders at Coatimundi Middle School.
In the girls race, Rio Rico was unable to place as a team after one runner stepped in a gopher hole and fell at the start of the race. The other four runners who finished were Nicole Mazon (11th), Bianca Ramirez (42nd), Fabiola Murrieta-Rios (56th) and Vika Hetherington (60th). There were 110 total competitors in the race.