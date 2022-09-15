Athletes from Calabasas and Coatimundi middle schools, united as a single Rio Rico cross country team, had several strong showings in the Rattlesnake Run, an annual race sponsored by the Kiwanis De Amigos in Tucson.

The Rio Rico squad competing in the Boys A race finished first among 15 teams. Arian Puig was third overall, Jaime Teso ninth, Hunter Thompson 16th, Martin Soto 19th, Braden Chavez 27th and Anthony Gramb 47th.



