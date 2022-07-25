Minors state champs

The Minor League (ages 8-10) state champions from the Nogales National Little League.

 Contributed photo

A last at-bat rally capped off by a walk-off squeeze play gave the Nogales Minor League All-Stars a shot at the state title. The next night, they staved off their opponent’s comeback bid and become the third team from the Nogales National Little League to win a state championship this summer.

The Minors All-Stars (ages 8-10) did it the hard way, too. After dropping their first game to Four Peaks Little League of Mesa, 5-4, they won eight consecutive games to take home the championship banner.

Minors state champs

Nogales teammates Julian Lopez, Alejandro Picos and Juan Rojas.


