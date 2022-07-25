A last at-bat rally capped off by a walk-off squeeze play gave the Nogales Minor League All-Stars a shot at the state title. The next night, they staved off their opponent’s comeback bid and become the third team from the Nogales National Little League to win a state championship this summer.
The Minors All-Stars (ages 8-10) did it the hard way, too. After dropping their first game to Four Peaks Little League of Mesa, 5-4, they won eight consecutive games to take home the championship banner.
Following their opening-round loss in the 14-team tournament, the squad from Nogales had a relatively easy run through the loser’s bracket, defeating teams from Mt. Graham, Casa Grande, Canyon View, Queen Creek, Rincon and Arcadia.
“We kind of swept through all of them,” Coach Humberto Picos said. “The closest one, I think, was like 9-1.”
That put the Nogalians in the championship round against Four Peaks, the team that beat them to start the tournament.
The trick was, Four Peaks was still undefeated, so they just needed one win to eliminate Nogales. For their part, Nogales had to win twice – and do it on Four Peaks’ home turf in Mesa.
Still, Nogales was playing as the “home” team due to tournament rules, which turned out to be fortuitous.
Sixth-inning excitement
The first game, played last Thursday, saw Four Peaks take a 8-5 into the sixth and final inning.
But after Nogales’ first batter struck out, Jesus Echeverria reached on a hit over shortstop, bringing up the top of the order.
Leonardo Caballero doubled to bring home Echeverria, and Alejandro Picos followed with another RBI double to make it 8-7. Then Juan Rojas tripled to tie the game.
Clean-up hitter Dendrik Montijo was next, but Four Peaks decided to walk him intentionally and pitch to Emilio Acevedo instead.
Humberto Picos, who was coaching third base, put a play on. And Acevedo executed it perfectly.
“First pitch, bunt down, and we scored the wining run there,” Coach Picos said.
That forced a second championship game on Friday. This time, Nogales took what appeared to be a commanding 11-3 lead into the top of the sixth inning.
An array of errors helped Four Peaks cut the gap to 11-8. But with the potential tying run at the plate, Alejandro Picos struck out the final two batters to seal the victory.
Three titles
Two other teams from the NNLL had previously won the state championship in their division this summer: The Junior League All-Stars (ages 12-14) and the Senior League All-Stars (ages 13-16).
The Seniors are currently playing in the West Regional in Oakland, Calif. The Juniors are headed to their regional competition in Oregon, set for Aug. 3-11.
Little League Minor League doesn’t have a regional or World Series, so the latest championship team from Nogales has gone as far as it possibly can.
“They showed some heart, some passion. They progressed a lot. The more we played, the better we got,” Coach Picos said of his team, adding that he hopes the squad can be reunited in two years in the Majors Division (ages 10-12), “and see how far we go.”
The team’s roster consisted of Emilio Acevedo, Kal-el Ayala, Leonardo Caballero, Justin Celaya, Isaac Corella, Joel Corrales, Jesus Echeverria, Arciel Espinoza, Julian Lopez, Luis Monteverde, Dendrik Montijo, Humberto (Alejandro) Picos, Christobal Quintero and Juan Rojas.
The team was coached by Picos, Nick Acevedo and Jack Routledge.