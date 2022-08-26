RRHS football

Hiram Lopez runs back an interception during a scrimmage with Buena on Aug. 25 in Sierra Vista.

 Photo by Mark Levy, Sierra Vista Herald

When the long summer days give way to the cool crisp autumn nights, it signals the beginning of another season of high school football. Rio Rico is no exception.

For the Hawks, it’s been several years since they’ve found success on the gridiron, and the last two years have been particularly brutal. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season 1-2, and followed that up with an 0-8 campaign in 2021.

RRHS football

Reef Robbins hands the ball off to Nathan Villegas (10) during the Hawks' Aug. 25 scrimmage with Buena in Sierra Vista.
RRHS football

Orlando Batriz hauls in a pass during the Hawks' scrimmage with Sierra Vista.


