When the long summer days give way to the cool crisp autumn nights, it signals the beginning of another season of high school football. Rio Rico is no exception.
For the Hawks, it’s been several years since they’ve found success on the gridiron, and the last two years have been particularly brutal. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season 1-2, and followed that up with an 0-8 campaign in 2021.
Now, Rico Rico High School is turning to veteran head coach Jeff Scurran to rebuild the program.
A school district news release issued when he was hired last November noted that Scurran has an extensive background motivating and coaching students.
“He is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, athletic consultant and football clinician,” it said. “He has been a speaker for the Nike Clinic of Champions and for more than 50 major college and state football clinics.”
The Pima County Sports Hall of Famer comes to Rio Rico by way of David Verdugo, his former player and current superintendent of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District. After stints turning around programs at Santa Rita and Catalina Foothills – which he took to the playoffs in the first season and the title game his fourth season – and finally a stint coaching professionally in Germany, Scurran said he was ready to retire.
But then Verdugo called to let him know there was an opening in Rio Rico.
“I had seen the new facilities,” Scurran said, in reference to recent bond-funded renovations that included the installation of a new artificial turf football field. “I really liked the local culture and Southern Arizona after living in Sonoita for several years and he (Verdugo) thought I was the right man for the job.”
Scurran recognizes that this is not a one-man job, however. The first step in turning around a program begins with the “football culture,” he said. This includes building up from the bare bones of the program.
“It’s a slow process and you don’t do it by yourself. It’s a gradual project that takes not only athletes but the community as well,” he said.
Additionally, Scurran recruited “some of my coaches who have been around me for a long time.”
The first lessons are fundamentals of life, including showing up on time and being committed. “You have to teach people how to be responsible. The football part, that takes a little longer,” he said.
Scurran’s goal for his first season at RRHS is to take it one day at a time, he said.
‘Eager to learn’
Scurran said he approaches coaching as an educator first, and each day there are three areas of coaching that must be mastered: “the field, the classroom and the gym.”
When the Hawks can’t be on the field due to the monsoons, for example, they are in the gym or in the classroom learning the game.
“You have to have the right attitude, a respect for the game, and an etiquette to the game, and that’s what we’re teaching them here,” he said.
The most important factor in determining the Hawks’ level of success is the players. This year’s team features a mix of 12 returning students, including defensive back Nathan Villegas, tight end and linebacker Marlow Rodriguez, and offensive/defensive lineman Jesse James Octavio Callejo.
On the newcomers’ side, Francisco Orellano from the basketball program and Hiram Lopez from the wrestling team will be joining the football squad this year, along with Alberto Bustamante, Pedro Cojillo, Sebastian Placencia and Max Placencia.
Scurran says that in his years of coaching, he’s never enjoyed the athletes more.
“We have fun … I like them, and they tolerate me,” he quipped, adding: “These kids are anxious and eager to learn.”
By putting this group in positions to succeed, Scurran is looking at what they do well already.
“We have to find things that the kids can do. You can’t force square pegs into round holes,” he said.
Rio Rico is well known for its successes in wrestling and cross country/track, so on offense the Hawks are looking to run the ball on their opponents. “The track program is phenomenal, so we can run on teams.”
Defensively, Scurran said the Hawks are looking to spread out and match up the best they can with their opponents. Like their view on offense, Scurran is looking to utilize what their players do best and translate the skills from other sports into their system.
“As a new program we’re not super at anything so we have to build on what our strengths are and that starts with Jesse on the defensive line,” he said.
The final piece in bringing a program together involves the community. Scurran said he believes “it takes a village to raise a child. In football, it takes a lot of people to come together and … it takes a lot of community support. You know, the kids love to have people come out and support them and enjoy what they see.”
As these first building blocks begin to be fit into place, the Hawks are looking to be a tough out for their opponents. The wins/losses are secondary for the Hawks this year, said Scurran, adding that this season is about establishing an organized, hard-playing team.
“If we do that for 10 games, I’ll be happy,” he said.
The first test for the Hawks will come soon, when the Nogales Apaches visit on Sept. 2 for a game starting at 7 p.m.