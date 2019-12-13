A new multi-use trail in the Tumacacori Mountains west of Tubac was inaugurated by the Coronado National Forest last week.
The 25-mile Red Springs Single Track Trail is meant to be enjoyed by hikers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and equestrians, the CNF said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“The trail was built by improving nearly 18 miles of existing social hiking trails and unauthorized off-highway vehicle routes and constructing almost seven miles of motorized single-track trail,” the post said, adding that the project was completed in partnership with the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona, whose members “volunteered many hours scouting and working on the trail.”
A staging area includes space for parking as well as a ramada for shade and a kiosk including maps, trail difficulty ratings and other information, the CNF said.
To reach the staging area, the agency said, travel west from Exit 40 on Interstate 19 to National Forest System Road 684 and follow the dirt roadway for about four miles.
Requirements for motorized vehicle users include USDA-approved spark arrestors, mufflers preventing sound above 96 decibels, fully functioning brakes and properly displayed current decals and stickers for off-highway vehicle use.
The trail and its multiple segments will be monitored by TRSA members and CNF officers patrolling the area.
“Hikers and riders are encouraged to use situational awareness and common courtesy to enable safe and enjoyable experiences for others using the trail,” the CNF post said. “User conflicts are not anticipated, as the trail is in open country and approaching traffic can be seen and heard in ample time to make way for others.”
The CNF said it received funding through a grant from the Arizona State Parks Off-Highway Vehicle Program.
For more information, contact the CNF’s Nogales Ranger Station at (520) 281-2296.