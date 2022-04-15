The Rio Rico High School girls tennis team won a tightly contested match with Pueblo on Tuesday at RRHS, 5-4.
The doubles matches came first, and the Hawks took two of three contests. The No. 2 team of Andrea Verdugo and Gloribel Quintero won 8-4, and the No. 3 pairing of Paulette Ledezma and Iona Hernandez came out on top, 8-3.
Verdugo earned the Hawks a decisive 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 4 singles match, while the No. 1, 2 and 6 matches went to Pueblo in two sets each.
But in the end, Rio Rico earned the 5-4 overall advantage with a pair of comeback three-set singles wins. Quintero won in the No. 3 spot (3-6, 6-2, 10-3) and Ledezma won at No. 5 (2-6, 6-0, 10-8).
The win raised the Hawks’ record to 4-2 as they play in their first season of Arizona Interscholastic Association competition. A recent bond-funded overhaul of the athletics facilities at RRHS included the construction of six new tennis courts, which allowed the school to field varsity girls and boys teams starting in 2022.
The Rio Rico girls team has a roster of nine players, including Eileen and Elsy Acosta, who play in the No. 1 and 2 singles sports, respectively. They also comprise the Hawks’ No. 1 doubles team.
Other team members include Erika Acosta, Jocelin Cirerol and Yudith Ibarra. Their coach is Ivan Soto.
The Rio Rico girls team followed up Tuesday’s win with a 9-0 victory at Benson on Wednesday, and a 9-0 win over Andrada Polytechnic on Thursday at home.
Now 6-2 overall, the Hawks are set to play at Amphitheater on Monday, they wrap up their regular season at home Tuesday against Tombstone, starting at 3:30 p.m.