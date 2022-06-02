Four members of the Nogales High School baseball team, along with their coach, were named all-5A Conference performers for their achievements during the 2022 season. One of them, senior shortstop Demetrio Crisantes, was named Conference Player of the Year.
Crisantes’ 48 runs scored were the most in the 5A Conference, which includes 45 teams. He was fourth in home runs with seven and fifth in slugging percentage at .929.
Crisantes was joined on the all-5A first team by teammates Roman Bracamonte and Sal Valenzuela, both pitchers.
Bracamonte, a senior righthander, was first in the conference with 102 strikeouts and tied for first with nine wins. His ERA of 1.16 was eighth-best.
Valenzuela, a sophomore lefty, was tied for first in the conference with nine wins and was second with a 0.59 ERA.
Another Nogales pitcher, senior righthander Saul Soto, was named to the all-5A second team. He was third in the conference with 102 strikeouts and seventh in wins with six.
NHS head coach O.J. Favela was named co-conference coach of the year after a campaign in which the Apaches went 18-0 in the regular season and 31-4 overall, finishing as runner-up in the conference tournament.
In the regional recognitions, which included the five schools in the 5A Sonoran region, Crisantes was the Player of the Year, Bracamonte was Defensive Player of the Year and Favela was Coach of the Year.
Bracamonte, Valenzuela, Soto and Crisantes were joined on the all-region first team by three NHS juniors: center fielder Gerardo Paco (.396 batting average), left fielder Luis Martin Romero (.456 batting average) and second baseman/designated hitter Sergio Valverde (39 RBI, third-best in 5A).
Second team all-region selections included junior catcher Thomas Teel (11 doubles, 29 RBI), senior right fielder Julio Ramos (25 runs, two homers) and senior first baseman Raenan Padilla (37 runs, .333 batting average).
Junior third baseman Derek Montijo (.418 batting average) was an honorable mention.
Tennis, softball
In girls tennis, NHS senior Vanya Gupta was named Singles Player of the Year in Division II, Section VIII.
Playing in the No. 1 singles position against the top players on the opposing teams, Gupta complied a 11-5 record during the 2022 campaign as the Apaches went 11-3 in the regular season, then reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
In boys tennis, Nogales coach Rudy Molera was named Coach of the Year in Division II, Section VIII after his squad went 13-1 in the regular season and advanced to the state semifinals.
Meanwhile, the 5A Southern Region softball all-region team included four Nogales High School players.
Rocio Navarro, a senior catcher who batted .367 and slugged two home runs, was a second team all-region pick. So was senior infIelder Alejandra Contreras, who batted .429 for the Apaches in 2022.
Junior infielder Yesenia Ahumada and sophomore outfielder Ayleen Lira were both honorable mentions.