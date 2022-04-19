Thee members of the Nogales High School girls track and field team qualified for the state championship competition with their performances in the heptathlon at the Fr. Olivier Invitational and Dutch Decathlon in Phoenix on April 13 and 14.
Meanwhile, a member of the boys team, Shahean Simon, qualified for both the state and national decathlons with his showing at the event.
Simon came in third overall in the decathlon, a 10-event competition that includes 100 and 400 meter dashes, a 1500 meter run, 110 meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, pole vault, discus, javelin and shot put.
Simon, a junior, had his best finishes in the pole vault, in which he cleared 12 feet, 11-3/4 inches to finish first; and the high jump, where he was second with a jump of 5 feet, 10-3/4 inches.
In the heptathlon, Jacqueline O’Neil, an NHS senior, finished seventh; Johanna Simpson, a freshman, was ninth; and Carolina Renteria, a freshman, was 10th. All qualified for the state heptathlon competition.
Kimberly Clark, a sophomore, just missed qualifying with a 14th-place finish.
Simpson’s best single-event performance came in the javelin, where she finished fifth with a distance of 80 feet, 3 inches. Renteria was sixth in the shot put with a distance of 26 feet.
O’Neil and Simpson tied for sixth in long jump at 15 feet, 1 inch, and Clark was eighth in the long jump at 14 feet, 10-3/4 inches.
The heptathlon consists of seven events: the 200 meter dash, 800 meter run, 100 meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin and shot put.
The state decathlon/heptathlon meet will be hosted by Red Mountain High School in Mesa on May 20 and 21. Nationals are set for June in Oregon.