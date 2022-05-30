Carolina Renteria of Nogales High School was the freshman state champion and eighth-place finisher overall at the state heptathlon in Mesa on May 20 and 21.
Kimberly Clark of NHS won the second-place medal for sophomores in the heptathlon, and freshman Johanna Simpson was 16th overall.
Shahean Simon was second among juniors in the decathlon and fourth overall at the competition, which brought together high school athletes from all divisions. Nogales coach Liz Thomson called it a “true state championship.”
The heptathlon consists of seven events: the 200 meter dash, 800 meter run, 100 meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin and shot put.
Decathlon is a 10-event competition that includes 100 and 400 meter dashes, a 1500 meter run, 110 meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, pole vault, discus, javelin and shot put.
Thomson said fellow coach Mike Lucero was instrumental in helping the Nogales competitors with their throws. An example of that was Renteria, who almost broke the school record in the javelin with a throw of more than 100 feet.
“When Carolina threw over 100 feet, other coaches there asked me what she threw at (the state track and field meet), and I replied that she didn’t even throw at state, she wasn’t even a thrower,” Thomson wrote in a message. “Lucero trained her in just a couple weeks.”
The NHS contingent qualified for the state heptathlon/decathlon championship with their performances at the Fr. Olivier Invitational and Dutch Decathlon in Phoenix on April 13 and 14.
Simon also qualified for the national high school decathlon competition, set to be held in Oregon in June.