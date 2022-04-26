The Nogales High School baseball team wrapped up an undefeated regular season on Monday when they defeated Cienega 9-3 on Senior Night at War Memorial Stadium.
The Apaches finished the regular campaign with a record of 18-0 and the No. 1 ranking in the 5A Conference. They’ll host a first-round tournament game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against a still-to-be-determined opponent.
Monday’s game against Cienega started with the visiting Bobcats taking a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Nogales responded by loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the frame, but Cienega pitcher Ryan Garcia got out of the jam without allowing a run.
The Apaches had better luck in the bottom of the second. Demetrio Crisantes singled home Luis Martin Romero, who had singled and advanced on a fielder’s choice. Gerardo Paco and Raenon Padilla followed with RBI singles, and a Cienega error allowed another run to score.
In the bottom of the third, Derek Montijo led off with a triple and Ramos drove him home with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.
Cienega closed the gap to 5-3 in the top of the fifth, but NHS put the game away with a four-run rally in the sixth that was fueled by a Crisantes double, a two-RBI double by Thomas Teel, and run-scoring singles by Paco and Sergio Valverde.
Saul Soto pitched into the seventh inning for Nogales to earn the win. He struck out 13 batters, walked four and allowed eight hits while throwing 108 pitches. Santi Dibene came on in relief and pitched a scoreless seventh, stranding two runners on base.
The NHS offense collected 14 hits in the game. Crisantes and Paco were both 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Teel and Valverde had two hits apiece.