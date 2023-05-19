NHS baseball.png

Three members of the Nogales High School baseball team were named all-5A Conference for their performances during the 2023 season.

The honorees included senior catcher Thomas Teel, a New Mexico State University signee who was a first-team all-state selection. Teel led NHS this season with a .511 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage while also anchoring the Apaches’ defense.



