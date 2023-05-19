Three members of the Nogales High School baseball team were named all-5A Conference for their performances during the 2023 season.
The honorees included senior catcher Thomas Teel, a New Mexico State University signee who was a first-team all-state selection. Teel led NHS this season with a .511 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage while also anchoring the Apaches’ defense.
Junior pitcher Salvador Valenzuela was a second-team all-5A honoree after posting a 1.53 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. When he wasn’t pitching, Valenzuela played right field and batted in the middle of the NHS lineup, leading the team with three home runs in the process.
Valenzuela was joined on the all-state second team by senior shortstop Derek Montijo, who batted .383 and scored 28 runs – both team highs – in an injury-shortened season. Montijo is set to play at the University of New Mexico next year.
In addition to their honors in the 47-team 5A Conference, Teel, Valenzuela and Montijo were also selected as first-team members of the four-school 5A Sonoran Region.
The three were joined on the all-region first team by Nogales center fielder Gerardo Paco, who posted a team-high nine doubles and tied with Montijo for the team lead in runs with 28. A senior, Paco is set to play at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix next year.
In addition to the first-team honors, Teel was named co-Player of the Year in the 5A Sonoran Region, sharing the honor with Diego Pinedo of Desert View High School.
NHS head coach O.J. Favela was named the region’s Coach of the Year. The 2023 Nogales squad finished the season with an overall record of 25-8, going 16-2 in regular-season games – including 5-1 in regional play – and 6-4 in pre- and mid-season tournaments. They earned the No. 3 seed in the state tournament and advanced as far as the semifinal round.
Five members of the 2023 Nogales team were chosen for the all-region second team. They were: David Zazueta, pitcher; Luis Martin Romero, position player; Ralph Felix, position player; Esteban Acevedo, pitcher; and Alain Garcia, position player.