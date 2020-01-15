Two local basketball teams will have a chance to play on the hardwood at the University of Arizona’s McKale Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Rio Rico High School girls team and the Nogales High School boys are among the 14 Southern Arizona schools chosen to participate in this year’s MLK Basketball Classic at the famed college basketball arena in Tucson.
The RRHS girls are set to take on Palo Verde High School at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, and the NHS boys are scheduled to play Cholla High School at 8 p.m.
The games are part of the teams’ regular seasons and will count towards postseason qualifications.
Tickets are available at the door and are $6 for students and $10 for adults. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Coaches for Charity, which is sponsoring the event along with the Tucson Unified School District.