The Nogales High School boys soccer team will play host to Glendale on Tuesday in the first round of the 5A Conference state championship tournament.
The Apaches qualified as the No. 8 seed in the 16-team bracket after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 9-2 and winning the 5A Southern Region title.
The No. 9-seeded Glendale High School Cardinals enter the postseason with a record of 8-2-1. Nogales and Glendale did not meet during the regular season.
Tuesday’s game starts at 6 p.m. at Apache Stadium. The winner advances to the quarterfinals on March 13.
Attendance at NHS games is still limited due to coronavirus concerns, and the school will share a link with parents and guardians to purchase tickets for $10 apiece, with a limit of two tickets per purchase. Others can watch the game live online on the Apache Athletics YouTube page.
The Cardinals enter Tuesday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The Apaches wrapped up their regular season last Thursday at home with a 2-1 win over Sahuaro, thanks to two goals by sophomore forward Ramon Perez.
Sahuaro got on the board first in that game with a goal at 27:40 remaining in the first half.
But Nogales tied the score eleven-and-a-half minutes into the second half, when Steven Yubeta controlled the ball inside the 18-yard box and passed to Perez, waiting beyond the penalty arc. Perez took just two touches to elude a Sahuaro defender before launching a curving shot that found the top corner.
Then, nine minutes later, Perez got free in front of the goal and scored from 12 yards out, giving Nogales a lead they maintained for the rest of the game.