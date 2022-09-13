The Nogales boys finished second in the team competition and Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico was the second-place individual finisher at the Battle at the second-annual Border cross country event last Saturday at Nogales High School.
In all, 219 runners from 13 high schools completed in four 3.1-mile races held Saturday morning. Marana High School had the best showing of all, capturing first place in the boys and girls varsity competitions, as well as winning first place in the boys open race (junior varsity) and second place in the girls open race.
In the boys varsity event, Jorge Felix led the NHS contingent by finishing fourth in the field of 71 competitors with a time of 16:22. He was followed by teammates Javier Martinez-Peralta (13th, 17:25), Jose Coronado (16th, 17:41), Alec Guerra (18th, 17:53) and Joel Martinez-Peralta (20th, 17:59).
The RRHS boys had the fifth-best team score in the varsity race, which saw 10 teams field the minimum of five runners to qualify.
Trujillo ran the course in 15:57 – a marked improvement over his time of 17:28 last year, when he finished third. Still, he was 40 seconds back of Myles Floyd of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, who crossed the finish line in 15:17 to win his second-consecutive boys varsity race at the Battle at the Border. Floyd won last year in 16:34.7, which at the time established a new course record at NHS.
Jose Hernandez was the next-best boys finisher for RRHS, coming in 11th with a time of 17:17. He was followed by Francisco Murrieta (27th, 18:37), Alexander Johnson (52nd, 20:57) and Xavier Bravo (54th, 20:59).
Girls results
In the girls varsity race, Nogales was fourth in the team competition among seven qualifying schools.
Mia Barraza had the best individual performance for NHS, coming in fifth in a field of 57 runners with a time of 21:24. Brianna Morgan also finished in the Top 10, crossing the finish line in seventh place with a time of 21:37.
Camila Guzman was 23rd with a time of 23:23, Kimberly Clark was 27th at 24:01 and Elizabeth Fuentes crossed the finish line two seconds and three positions after Clark.
The Rio Rico girls didn’t have enough runners to qualify as a team, but they got a strong individual performance from freshman Isabella Bravo, who came in sixth with a time of 21:25. Another RRHS freshman, Suzette Trujillo, was 17th at 22:51, and Kaylee Rivas came in 41st with a time of 25:58.
Mariza Chavez of Marana High School won the girls varsity race with a time of 19:15.
In the open races, the Nogales girls finished first and the boys were second.