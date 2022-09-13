The Nogales boys finished second in the team competition and Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico was the second-place individual finisher at the Battle at the second-annual Border cross country event last Saturday at Nogales High School.

In all, 219 runners from 13 high schools completed in four 3.1-mile races held Saturday morning. Marana High School had the best showing of all, capturing first place in the boys and girls varsity competitions, as well as winning first place in the boys open race (junior varsity) and second place in the girls open race.



Tags

Load comments