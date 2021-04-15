In recent years, Nogales High School has typically had a strong boys tennis team. But so far in 2021, the Apaches are reaching new heights of excellence.
Through their first nine matches of the season, the NHS boys were ranked No. 1 among the state’s 60 Division II schools with a perfect 9-0 mark. Five of their wins have been shutouts. Two others were 8-1 victories and they won another by a 7-2 margin.
“This team is just very consistent,” senior Jacob Molera said, when asked what makes the 2021 Apaches different. “We rarely drop games – like, literal games within sets. That’s a huge thing when you’re talking about tennis because you’re playing the long game when you play matches.”
“Also,” he added, “we have good players.”
Gabriel Corella, a four-year varsity player who is 7-1 in the No. 2 singles spot and 7-0 in No. 2 doubles so far this season, said that being ranked No. 1 in the state can be a little nervewracking.
“We’re at the top so we’re probably going to be No. 1 on the hit list for most schools,” he said. “They’re going to try to take down the top team to prove how much better they can be.”
At the same time, he added, it motivates NHS to play better so that they don’t get knocked off their perch.
On Tuesday, NHS hosted Palo Verde, a team with only three players rather than the usual six. That gave some of the younger Apaches players a chance to step into more prominent roles.
Freshman Andre Favela, who has played in the No. 6 singles spot at points during the season while also serving as a regular member of the No. 3 doubles team, played the No. 1 singles match Tuesday, winning 6-2,7-5.
Alex Duran, a junior, stepped up from the junior varsity squad to play the No. 2 singles match and won 6-0, 6-0. Ivan Rubio, a sophomore JV player, took the No. 3 varsity match, 6-1,6-0. Duran and Rubio took the only contested doubles match, 8-1.
Road ahead
Following Tuesday’s win, Nogales had three more regular-season matches scheduled: Thursday at Cholla, April 20 at home against Amphitheater and April 21 at Marana. The Division II state tournament begins April 28.
As they gear up for the postseason, the team has started practicing in the afternoon and evenings.
“We’ve got to keep at it, just work on our weaknesses until they’re no longer weaknesses,” said Molera, who has played in both the No. 5 and 6 singles spots and the No. 2 and 3 doubles matches this year, posting a 13-2 overall mark in the process.
Another key, he said, is working on your mental state. “That’s a huge part of it, because as soon as you get mad, the game’s over, you lost.”
Molera and Corella are joined on the varsity squad by senior Emilio Heredia (11-4 overall this season in No. 1 singles and doubles), junior Gustavo Acosta (12-1 overall in No. 3 singles and doubles), sophomore Gonzalo Armenta (8-1 overall) and junior Jose Rubio (15-0).
The COVID-19 pandemic put an early end to the 2020 tennis season, and for a while, cast doubt on the 2021 season as well. So far, the Apaches are making the most of the chance to be back on the court.
“I was scared that tennis season might not even happen because of COVID,” Corella said. “But once they announced that tennis was going to be allowed, I was so excited to play. New team, fresh start and just a whole new season.”