The Nogales High School boys tennis team earned a hard-fought 6-3 win over Ironwood Ridge on Wednesday, raising their season record to 2-1 in the process.
No. 1 Eric Meyer (6-1, 6-2) and No. 5 Juan Arvizu (6-0, 6-1) won their singles matches handily, but their NHS teammates faced stiffer competition in theirs.
No. 4 Emilio Heredia won 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 and Gustavo Acosta took the No. 6 match 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.
Eduardo Yepiz dropped his No. 2 singles match 5-7, 6-3, 11-9, and Gabriel Corella fell at No. 3 by a score of 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.
Yepiz and Corella turned things around in the doubles competition, winning their No. 2 match, 8-6. Arvizu and Acosta, playing together in the No. 3 doubles position, came out on top 8-2.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Meyer and Heredia lost a tight 8-6 contest.
The Apaches opened their 2020 season with a 7-2 win at Canyon Del Oro on Feb. 27, then lost the next day to powerhouse Catalina Foothills, 9-0.
They next play on March 24 at Sahuarita, and on March 25 at home against Thatcher.