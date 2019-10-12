The Nogales High School football team jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but couldn’t maintain the momentum and lost 21-10 to Sunnyside on Friday night in the 2019 Homecoming game at Apache Stadium.
A Fabian Peña interception gave Nogales the ball at their own 23-yard line midway through the first quarter, and after Paul Gracia carried the ball into Sunnyside territory, Juan Velazquez kicked a 39-yard field goal to put NHS ahead 3-0. with 3:10 left in the period.
Two minutes later, Jose Jimenez picked off another Sunnyside pass near the Nogales 15-yard line and carried it to the NHS 43-yard line. A few plays later, quarterback Pedro Rodriguez connected with Genaro Parra on a 26-yard pass play that advanced the ball to the Sunnyside two-yard line.
Two plays after that, Rodriguez carried the ball into the end zone on a keeper. A made extra-point attempt gave Nogales a 10-0 lead, which Nogales carried into halftime.
The second half was all Sunnyside. The Blue Devils scored on a five-yard touchdown pass and an 11-yard run to take a 14-0 lead after three quarters, then added another TD with 8:23 left for the final score of 21-10.
Nogales, which fell to 4-3 overall in the regular season and 0-2 in the 5A Conference Southern Region with the loss, plays its final home game of the year at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 against Buena (5-2).