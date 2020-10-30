Nogales High School has cancelled its season-opening football game, scheduled for tonight at Apache Stadium against Sahuarita, after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
NHS Principal Tim Colgate advised the NI of the cancellation on Friday morning, and said information on the status of future games would be forthcoming.
The Apaches currently have five more varsity football games scheduled this season: Nov. 6, 13 and 2, and Dec. 4 and 10. The games on Nov. 20 (vs. Rio Rico) and Dec. 10 (vs. Douglas) are scheduled to be played at home.
In its planning for Friday night’s game with Sahuarita, NHS announced a list of measures meant to minimize the risks of contagion, including temperature checks at the gate and the mandatory use of masks for attendees. In addition, attendance was to be limited to four pre-approved family members for each senior football player and member of the band/color guard.
Santa Cruz County’s other high school football team, the Rio Rico Hawks, is set to open the season tonight at Amphitheater High School in Tucson.