Racehorse trainer Bob Baffert may be Nogales’ most famous Triple Crown winner. But the Nogales High School cheerleading team has pulled off an impressive trifecta of its own, taking first place at the 2019 USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, Calif. last weekend after winning the Arizona Interscholastic Association state championship and the Arizona Cheer Championship earlier in February.
“The kids have had a dream season, let me tell you,” coach Carolyn Hernandez said after the national championship victory. “They were determined to win this. They were so determined, and it really paid off.”
Competing in a field of eight teams in the Large Coed Advanced division, the 30-member Apaches squad – 23 girls and seven boys – went to this year’s national competition with the goal of improving on their runner-up finishes the past two years.
Anthony Urbina choreographed their routine, which was designed after a careful consideration of the scoring system used at the competition, Hernandez said. That system requires at least half of a team to perform the same skill, such as tumbling and jumping, at the same time. So the NHS routine maximized team members’ participation while also including some very difficult stunts to help boost Nogales’ scoring potential.
“It’s really about executing your routine precisely, and then having 50 percent of the same skill so that you can get the maximum amount of points,” Hernandez said. “And we did a really good job on that.”
Nogales began the two-day competition on the evening of Friday, Feb. 22 with a preliminary round performance.
“I just kept telling the kids, we have to be almost perfect the first day of competition on the prelims, because if not, then you’re trying to play catch-up with points,” Hernandez said.
The NHS squad ended up with a score of 93.8 that put them in first place.
The next day, they were even better, finishing with an overall score of 94.1. That was 1.13 points ahead of their closest competitor.
“People say, ‘Oh, it’s so simple.’ But like I tell them, I don’t have a season of 18 games where I can win some and lose some. I have two-and-a-half minutes to qualify and I have two-and-a-half minutes to win it. That’s all we’ve got, and we don’t have any timeouts and no substitutions. So if they think it’s easy, it’s really not,” Hernandez said.
She named Cielo Arochi, Camille Hecht, Jessica Molina, Megan Condes, Karina Pavoni and Dominique Zuniga as some of the leaders of the team.
This was the first time in Hernandez’s 35 years of coaching cheerleading at NHS that her teams won the two state crowns and national title in the same season. And it came in her final season. She’s retiring at the end of the year after a 40-year career at the school.
“I’m excited to go out at the top, any coach would want that,” she said. “But I’m just ready to not have that pressure any longer. I’m just like, ‘I’m ready to be a grandma.’”